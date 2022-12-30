Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Fri. Dec. 30, 2022)

Dollar to naira, on Friday, December 30, 2022, opened at (undisclosed) at the Investors & Exporters FX window ( I&E FX Window), where the currencies officially trade.

According to the data at the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is traded officially, the dollar to naira exchange rate stood at (undisclosed).

This would mean that the Nigerian currency either gained or lose in value against the United States dollar, as the foreign exchange (forex) trading closed at N448.08 per $1 on Thursday, December 29.

How much is the dollar to naira at the black market today?

Going by sources at the Bureau De Change (BDC) in Lagos, the dollar to naira last traded N735 with an average of N745.50in the black market in the state.

It is however pertinent to note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in forex to approach their respective banks.