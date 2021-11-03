fbpx

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 3rd November 2021

November 3, 20210136
News update on Dollar to Naira rate at the official and black market exchange rate Today November 3rd 2021. The official dollar rates as well as Black Market rates, Bureau De Change (BDC) rates, and CBN rates.

How Much Is Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today Official Rate?

As of today, Wednesday, November 3, FMDQ Security Exchange disclosed that $1 to naira =₦413.76 at the official market after it closed at ₦415.07 to a $1 on Monday, 2 November 2021.

Exchange Rate In Black Market Today

The exchange rate at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) for today, Wednesday, November 3rd sells at N572/1$, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

NB: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market).

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar opened at ₦413.76/$1 on 3 November 2021 and closed at ₦415.07/$1 on 2nd November. Showing a change -0.12.

According to data from FMDQ as of Tuesday, November 3rd 2021, forex turnover stands at $62.58 million.

Gabriel Alabi
