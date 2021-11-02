fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 2nd November 2021

November 2, 20210151
Dollar to Naira

News update on Dollar to Naira rate at the official and black market exchange rate Today November 2nd 2021. The official dollar rates as well as Black Market rates, Bureau De Change (BDC) rates, and CBN rates.

How Much Is Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today Official Rate?

As of today, Tuesday, November 2, FMDQ Security Exchange disclosed that $1 to naira = ₦414.26/$11 at the official market after it closed at ₦414.98 to a $1 on Monday, 2 November 2021.

Exchange Rate In Black Market Today

The exchange rate at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) for today, Tuesday, November 2nd sells at N572/1$, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

NB: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market).

READ ALSO: Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 1st November 2021

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar opened at ₦414.26/$1 on 2 November, 2021 after closing at ₦414.98/$1. Showing a change 0.03.

According to data from FMDQ as at Tuesday November 2nd 2021, forex turnover stands at $160.64 million.

Related tags :

About Author

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 2nd November 2021
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTEROsun Decides 2018
September 23, 20180254

Osun Election: Police Apprehends PDP Agents with Cash Seeking to Buy Votes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian police have arrested two PDP agents out on a mission to buy votes in the course of voting in the Osun governorship election. The agents, identi
Read More
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 03, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 9, 20210465

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today April 9, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, April 2021. Oil Price, Remittances Boost Forex Reserves By Over $500m N
Read More
Stock Market Remains In Green, Investors Gain N27bn BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 25, 20163206

Bear Run Tosses Equity Trading South As NSE Index Drops 0.24%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, made movements south on Friday, April 22,All-Share Index dropping 59.77 points or 0.24 per cent to clo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.