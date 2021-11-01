fbpx

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 1st November 2021

November 1, 2021093
Dollar To Naira

News update on Dollar to Naira rate at the official and black market exchange rate Today November 1st 2021. The official l dollar rates as well as Black Market rates, Bureau De Change (BDC) rates, and CBN rates.

How Much Is Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today Official Rate?

As of today, Monday, November 1, FMDQ Security Exchange disclosed that $1 dollar to naira = ₦414.12/$1 at the official market after it closed at ₦415.10 to a $1 on Friday, 29 October 2021.

Exchange Rate of Dollar To Naira In Black Market Today

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) for today, Monday, November 1st sells at N572/1$, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

NB: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market).

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar opened at ₦414.413/$1 on 1 November, 2021 after it closed at ₦415.10/$1. Showing a change -0.09.

According to data from FMDQ, forex turnover for Friday, 29 October 2021 closed at $93.71 million down from $147.44million.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has revealed that money lending institutions will start auto-debiting bank accounts of chronic debtors.

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

