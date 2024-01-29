Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 29th Jan 2024

Dollar to Naira exchange rate for today 29 January 2024, on BizwatchNigeria.

How much is naira to dollar exchange rate today?

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange the official forex trading portal showed that the Naira opened at ₦824.58 per dollar on Friday, January 26, 2024, and closed at ₦891.90 per $1 on Friday, January 26 2024.

Naira traded as high as N928 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window and closed at on N882 on Friday.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1405 and sell at N1410 on Sunday 29th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1405 Selling Rate N1410

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 886 Selling Rate 887

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Factors Affecting the Naira to Dollar Exchange Rate

The exchange rate of the US dollar to Nigerian Naira is affected by various factors, including: