Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 22nd Nov 2023

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange the official forex trading portal showed that the Naira opened at ₦780.83 per dollar on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and closed at ₦830.97 per $1 on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Naira traded as high as N780 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window and closed at on N830 on Tuesday.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1140 and sell at N1150 on Tuesday 21st November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Factors Affecting the Naira to Dollar Exchange Rate

