Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 20th Feb 2024

Dollar to Naira exchange rate for today 20 February 2024

How much is naira to dollar exchange rate today?

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange the official forex trading portal showed that the Naira closed at ₦1598.54 per $1 on Monday, February 19 2024.

Naira traded as high as ₦1598.54 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Monday.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1700 and sell at N1710 on Monday 19th February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1700 Selling Rate N1710

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1536 Selling Rate 1537

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Factors Affecting the Naira to Dollar Exchange Rate

The exchange rate of the US dollar to Nigerian Naira is affected by various factors, including: