Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 13th Nov 2023

Naira to dollar exchange rate for today 13 November 2023, on BizwatchNigeria.

How much is naira to dollar exchange rate today?

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange the official forex trading portal showed that the Naira opened at ₦813.30 per dollar on Friday, November 10, 2023, and closed at ₦780.14 per $1 on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Naira traded as high as N813 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window and closed at on N780 on Friday.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1125 and sell at N1135 on Sunday 12th November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1125 Selling Rate N1135

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate 964 Selling Rate 965

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Factors Affecting the Naira to Dollar Exchange Rate

The exchange rate of the US dollar to Nigerian Naira is affected by various factors, including: