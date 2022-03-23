Dollar Hits N590 As Forex Scarcity Worsens

March 23, 2022 417

The lingering foreign exchange scarcity in the country has continued to deteriorate even as the exchange rate on the parallel market is inching towards N590/$1.

According to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the development may lead to massive job loss in the manufacturing industry, among other sectors.

The development comes over eight months after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stopped the sale of forex to Bureau de Change operators and promised to boost liquidity in commercial banks.

Bizwatch checks showed that the exchange rate stood at N585/$1 and N785/£1 on the black market as against the N582/$1 last Friday.

This is just as banks have also limited customers’ access to forex, placing a cap of $20 per month for online transactions.

In January, the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr Bismarck Rewane, had projected that the CBN would devalue the naira by the end of 2022, adding that spending on political campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections would put more pressure on foreign exchange supply in the Nigerian economy.

Already, frustrated manufacturers and travellers have been forced to patronise BDC operators more often.

It was learnt that banks were able to meet just about 30 percent of customers’ demands in some instances.

Bola Adefila, the Chief Operating Officer Banrut Rolls Nig Ltd, said, “Never in a million years would I have thought Nigeria would get to this stage. How do you explain that a manufacturer had an invoice of $425,000 to import materials, and all that is allocated to him from the CBN is $210? I can’t even wrap my brain around it.”

MAN had begun reaching out to the Federal Government for urgent intervention even as the rising cost of diesel has worsened the ease of doing business.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said that manufacturers now rely on the parallel market for their foreign exchange.

Ajayi-Kadir said the forex scarcity and the high cost of diesel had greatly increased the cost of production, adding that employers may be forced to lay off some workers in order to cope with the new realities.

He also recommended that the northern land borders be re-opened to allow fuel marketers bring in diesel from neighbouring countries like Niger and Chad which both have functional refineries.

On the job losses, he said, “Absolutely yes. It is very difficult especially for small scale industries because if you are not producing, how will you pay salaries? So, industries might be forced to ‘right size’. That is why we are making all these consultations in order to be able to get the attention of the government.

“The scarcity of forex is also unfortunate because it affects the manufacturing sector more than others. The manufacturing sector has a multiplier effect on the economy and this sector ought to receive priority. Our members are given ridiculously low amounts in the face of huge demands.

“We need forex for materials and spare parts which are not locally available. We were encouraged when the CBN said it stopped allocation of Forex to BDCs in order to put more money in the banks but down the line, this has not happened.

“We got to the BDCs for more than 90 per cent of our needs. When you ask for $400,000, you are given $2,000. You ask for $1m, you are given $50,000. This is ridiculous.”