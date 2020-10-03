Doctor Queries Trump on Why He Did not Take HCQ for Prevention

October 3, 2020 28

Stella Immanuel, a Nigerian-trained doctor based in the United States, has queried US President Donald Trump on why he did not use hydroxychloroquine to protect himself from COVID-19.

Immanuel, who once claimed she administers coronavirus patients with the anti-malarial drug, said the US president could not have contracted the virus if he was taking it.

In July, the doctor stirred a controversy when she said she has treated over 350 COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine.

“I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19…. I think my oldest patients are 92. We have not lost one patient. And the result has been the same,” she had claimed.

“I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they’re all well. For the past few months, after taking care of over 350 patients, we’ve not lost one. Not a diabetic, not somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody with asthma, not an old person.”

On Thursday, Trump, who also promoted the anti-malarial drug as a potential cure for COVID-19, announced that he had contracted the virus alongside his wife.

Commenting on the US president’s tweet announcing his diagnosis, Immanuel said hydroxychloroquine and related drugs would have protected him.

She wrote: “Sir, you exposed the effectiveness of HCQ to us. Why did you and FLOTUS not take it for prevention?

“You did not need to get covid19. HCQ, zinc, Vit C and D and you will not get sick.”

The doctor, however, added that she is praying for the US president and his team.

Source: The Cable