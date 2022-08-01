‘Do Not Use Police Uniform, Accessories Without Permission’ – NPF

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has expressed concern over unauthorised possession and use of police uniforms and equipment by movie makers, skit makers and others in Nigeria.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) issued the statement about police uniform and accessories on Sunday.

He stated that the police were also worried about the illegal sale of police materials and accessories by traders in shops and open stores not approved nor recognised by authorities.

According to the statement the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman has equally frowned at the ‘demeaning manner’ in which movie and skit makers portray the police institution in their productions.

The use the police uniform has been without recourse to the provision of Section 251 of the Criminal Code law, and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law which criminalise unauthorised use with accompanying necessary sanctions.

“The IGP, therefore, charged all commands and formations, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Provost marshals and X-Squad to arrest and immediately prosecute, in accordance with the law, all persons or groups of persons engaging in the illegal sales of police uniforms and accoutrements within their jurisdictions, while film or skit makers who portray the Nigeria Police Force officers in a bad light, without applying for and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals to desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law,” the police spokesman said.

“The IGP further reiterates the commitment of the force to guaranteeing compliance with the law, as the Force Public Relations Officer has been charged with the task of ensuring prompt authorisation for all applications for approvals of usage of police items in movies, in tandem with the extant laws and which will portray good values, impress positively on the Nigerian public, add value to our system, provide police officers with modern innovations to actively carry out policing duties and on-screen role models who would influence their lives and career, and consequently improve security mechanisms in Nigeria.

“The Inspector-General of Police strongly believes that such sanity in movie production, regulation of sales, possession, and usage of police uniforms and accoutrements will definitely impact positively on resuscitating moral values and correcting wrong perceptions and ideologies towards commissioning of crimes in our society.”

Adejobi also said that the force will curb the proliferation of police uniform, kits, and accessories, as well as eventually reduce police impostors-induced crimes in the society.