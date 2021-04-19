fbpx
"Do Not Fear Any Bullet From Insurgents" – Defense Minister To Soldiers

April 19, 2021
As the country battles the Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast, the Defence Minister, Magashi Bashir, has asked the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole not to fear any bullet from the terrorists.

He gave the charge on Sunday during a visit to the Theatre Command in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, in the company of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and other Service Chiefs.

“Don’t fear any bullet, the bullet will come and it will go,” he said. “If you are not meant to die by a bullet you will never die but if you are meant to die by a bullet, even in your bedroom bullet will come and reach you, which is what I experienced during service.”

According to the Minister, the motive of the visit was to assess the fighting spirit of the troops of operation Lafiya Dole and also to motivate them.

Recruitment

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Federal Government (FG) will soon commence recruitment of officers and soldiers across the country.

Magashi said the move is part of the government’s strategy to meet up manpower shortfalls as the country battles insurgency and banditry.

“Very soon we will embark on the recruitment of other soldiers and officers so that we improve the manpower holding of our armed forces,”

“We will bring new equipment, new skills in which I will like all of you to benefit from to enable you to be more proficient, more effective in this assignment you’re doing. We have lost time; we are now almost ten years in this operation”. the Minister said.

