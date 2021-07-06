DMO Seeks Investors For FG’s July Savings Bond

July 6, 2021 82

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Monday offered the Federal Government’s two-year and three-year July savings bond to investors.

The DMO, in a circular, said the two-year FGN savings bond will be due for redemption on July 14, 2023 at 8.35 per cent per annum, while the three-year offer will be due on July 14, 2024 at 9.35 per cent per annum.

It said the will be available from now till July 9.

While the settlement date is July 14, the bonds have coupon dates of October 14, January 14, April 14, and July 14, according to the circular.

The units of sale are N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000.