DMO Discloses Calendar For New FGN Bonds, Targets N720bn

April 6, 2022 102

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has disclosed its calendar for new FGN bonds.

The schedule, contained in the DMO’s ‘FGN Bonds Issuance Calendar For The Second Quarter, 2022’, has it that on Monday, April 25, 2022, the debt management office would open a new 2032 FGN bond, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, with a tenor of 10 years. It has an interest rate of 13% per annum.

Also on the same day, the DMO will re-open a 2025, two-year, 11-month FGN bond valued, at between N70 billlion to N80 billion. It has an interest rate of 13.53%, with an original tenor of seven years.

Similarly, the DMO will also re-open a 2042 FGN bond on the same date, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion.

Monday, May 16 will witness the re-opening of a 2025, two years, 10-month FGN bond, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion. It has an interest rate of 13.53% per annum, with an original tenor of seven years.

On the same date, it will offer a new, 2032 FGN bond valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion.

It has a tenor of nine years, 11 months, and an interest rate of 13%.

Also on May 16, the DMO will re-open a 2042 FGN bond for subscription, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, with a tenor of 19 years, eight months.

Similarly on Monday, June 20, the DMO will re-open an April 2032 FGN bond, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, with 19 years, seven months tenor.

It would also re-open March 2025 FGN bond, valued at between N70 billion to N80 billion, with a two years, nine months tenor.

What you should know about FGN bonds

Issued by the debt management office, FGN Bonds are debt securities (liabilities) designed for and on behalf of the Federal Government. With this programme, the Federal Government has an obligation to pay the bondholder the principal and agreed interest as and when due.