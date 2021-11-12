DMO Announces Plan To Auction N150bn FGN Bonds Nov 17

November 12, 2021 71

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that it will be offering N150 billion bonds for subscription in November on the federal government’s behalf.

The was disclosed in a circular released by the DMO on Thursday.

It stated that the bonds will be made up of three equal tranches valued at N50 billion each.

The first tranche is a 10-year reopening which will mature in January 2026 at the rate of 12.50%; the second is a 20-year reopening which will mature by April 2037 at the rate of 16.2499%; and the third is a 30-year reopening at the rate of 12.98%, to mature in March 2050.

The DMO stated in the circular that the date for the auction is set for November 17, 2021, while the settlement date is November 19, 2021.

The DMO noted that the transactions will be at N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,000,000 in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

It also noted that payment of the interest can be done semi-annually, and the redemption should be in bullet payment on the maturity date.

“For Re-openings of previously issued bonds (where the coupon is already set), successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus any accrued interest on the instrument,” the circular reads.