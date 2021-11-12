fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

DMO Announces Plan To Auction N150bn FGN Bonds Nov 17

November 12, 2021071
DMO Announces Plan To Auction N150bn FGN Bonds Nov 17

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that it will be offering N150 billion bonds for subscription in November on the federal government’s behalf.

The was disclosed in a circular released by the DMO on Thursday.

It stated that the bonds will be made up of three equal tranches valued at N50 billion each.

The first tranche is a 10-year reopening which will mature in January 2026 at the rate of 12.50%; the second is a 20-year reopening which will mature by April 2037 at the rate of 16.2499%; and the third is a 30-year reopening at the rate of 12.98%, to mature in March 2050.

The DMO stated in the circular that the date for the auction is set for November 17, 2021, while the settlement date is November 19, 2021.

READ ALSO: FEC Okays 5-year National Development Plan

The DMO noted that the transactions will be at N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,000,000 in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

It also noted that payment of the interest can be done semi-annually, and the redemption should be in bullet payment on the maturity date.

“For Re-openings of previously issued bonds (where the coupon is already set), successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus any accrued interest on the instrument,” the circular reads.

About Author

DMO Announces Plan To Auction N150bn FGN Bonds Nov 17
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

"Immigration Officers To Wear Bodycams" - Aregbesola NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 23, 20210537

“Immigration Officers To Wear Bodycams” – Aregbesola

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior has disclosed that officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service will start wearing body cameras to rid of touts in
Read More
AUTOMOBILENEWSLETTER
February 3, 20170241

General Motors Posts 3.8% Drop in January Sales

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram American automaker, General Motors Co (GM.N) reported a 3.8 percent drop, while crosstown rival Ford Motor Co (F.N) topped analysts forecasts on strong truc
Read More
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 10, 2021 [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 19, 202101267

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 19, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, February 2021. HF Partners Interswitch to Launch International Money Transfe
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.