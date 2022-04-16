fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

DMO Addresses Debt Service-to-revenue Ratio Concerns

April 16, 20220106
DMO Addresses Debt Service-to-revenue Ratio Concerns

The Debt Management Office (DMO), has addressed the recent concerns raised by the  Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), relating to Nigeria’s debt service-to-revenue ratio.

President of the Chamber, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole had lamented that Nigeria’s current debt-to-GDP threshold is not good, saying it’s an unreliable means of calibrating Nigeria’s current debt burden.

He, therefore, said the government must review its borrowing parameters on the basis of the country’s debt-to-revenue ratio which, he said calls for concerns.

Addressing the LCCI chief, the DMO said Nigeria can lower its debt service-to-revenue ratio if it generates higher revenue like that of Ghana, Kenya, and Angola.

According to the debt office, while Nigeria has a revenue-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio of 9%, Ghana, Kenya, and Angola have a revenue-to-GDP ratio of 12.5%, 16.6%, and 20.9%, respectively.

A statement, in which DMO made this explanation, read: “The attention of the Debt Management Office is drawn to a recent report by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which stated that ‘staying within the current Debt-to-GDP threshold is an unreliable means of calibrating Nigeria’s current debt burden’. According to the Chamber, ‘the government must review its borrowing parameters on the basis of the country’s Debt-to-Revenue Ratio, which currently calls for concerns’.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is aware of the country’s relatively high debt service-to-revenue ratio and has published the figures over the years, as well as included them in public presentations.

“The primary reason for the high debt service-to-revenue ratio is because Nigeria’s revenue base is low. Furthermore, the Government is largely dependent on the sale of crude oil, as a major revenue source. If Nigeria, with a revenue-to-GDP ratio of 9%, generated revenues close to countries such as Kenya, Ghana, and Angola with revenue-to-GDP ratios of 16.6%, 12.5%, and 20.9% respectively, then, its debt service-to-revenue would be lower.”

FG Agencies Owed Over N4.67tn By Over 5,000 Debtors – Finance Minister
Related tags :

About Author

DMO Addresses Debt Service-to-revenue Ratio Concerns
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

BRAND WATCHCOMPANY PROFILECOVER
February 1, 20220415

Meet Dare Adekoya, Abeg CEO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Dare Adekoya is a Nigerian-born business enthusiast, He was born in the western part of Nigeria, Lagos State. He is a Yoruba boy by tribe and also a Christi
Read More
FG Plans To Extend Fuel Subsidy Removal To Amend PIA - Sylva LABOURNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 27, 20200819

Labour Gives NNPC One Week To Review Fuel Price

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Organised labour have resolved to give the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) one week to consider a reversal of the pump price of petrol. The p
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
November 2, 20180395

Africa Finance Corporation Set to Invest N36.5 billion in Nigeria’s Mining Sector

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Continental multilateral financial institution, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) is on the verge of finalising a $100 million (N36.5 billion) investment dea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.