DLM Capital Group Redeems ₦1.24bn Series 1, ₦1.01bn Series 2 and ₦1.27bn Series 3 Commercial Paper Issues

The prominent financial institution, DLM Capital Group, has announced the maturity and successful redemption of its ₦1.24bn Series 1, ₦1.01bn Series 2 and ₦1.27bn Series 3 Commercial Paper Issues under its ₦20 Billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.

The ₦1.24bn Series 1, ₦1.01bn Series 2 and ₦1.27bn Series 3 Commercial Papers which were all issued via and quoted on the FMDQ Securities Exchange; matured on the 31st May 2022, 29th August 2022, and 12th August 2022 respectively. In line with best practice, the FMDQ has been informed of these redemptions.

With a successful outing, the three Series garnered investments from a variety of investors ranging from Pension Fund Administrators, Asset Managers, Insurance companies and Banks.

Commenting on the successful redemption, the GCEO of DLM Capital Group, Mr Sonnie B. Ayere, said, “We are pleased to have fully repaid all the investors in the Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 CP issuances. We thank all our investors for their participation and reiterate our commitment to being a counterparty that can be relied on for the long term; we have been around for 13 years, and we will continue to contribute our quota to Nigeria’s development”.

He further added that “these redemptions reflect DLM’s capacity to meet its financial obligations as at when due and we intend to remain an active issuer in the commercial paper market.”

The Group comprises of the following businesses: retail banking via our digital channel SoFRI, consumer & business lending, asset management, investment banking, trustees, securities trading and foreign exchange.