DLM Capital Group Launches Sofri Digital Bank

April 21, 2022074

Development Investment Bank, DLM Capital Group, has today announced the launch of its digital bank – Sofri, its one-stop-shop mobile app alongside the unveiling of Sofri’s brand ambassador, Samuel Perry A.K.A BrodaShaggi.

Sofri derives its brand name from the Pidgin English expression “sofrisofri” which translates to “easy” or “stress-free”. Sofri digital bank identifies with the financial hassles of everyday living and portrays an easy access to providing solutions to these problems. The digital bank, available on both Android and IOS stores, is designed as a one-stop-shop approach to all its users and will include loans, investments, and savings products.

Speaking to the press at the launch, MD/CEO of Sofri, Funsho Idowu said “The Sofri app is designed to strengthen our commitment to our clients and provide them with access to renewed solutions especially in today’s digital world. This is part of our obligations to consistently provide innovative, simple, and convenient services and to add value to our stakeholders,’ he added.

Expressing his excitement, Sofri Brand Ambassador, Samuel Perry A.K.A BrodaShaggi said “I am excited to be affiliated with a brand like Sofri. We live in a part of the world where there are countless financial frustrations faced daily. Sofri’s pledge to easy these frustrations is a remarkable thing for me and I can’t wait to use my platform to spread the news and inform my fans of the numerous opportunities Sofri presents.”

CardinalStone Partners Limited Joins Other Corporates To Quote Commercial Paper On FMDQ Exchange
