DJ Kaywise Thrills Music Lovers At Quickteller-Sponsored Joor Party

March 28, 2022

As part of its commitment to promoting African talents, Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments platform powered by Interswitch, partnered with Kaywise Entertainment Promotions to thrill music lovers at DJ Kaywise Joor Party held in Uyo on Friday, March 25, 2022.

DJ Kaywise, one of Nigeria’s finest and prominent Disc Jockeys, delivered undiluted entertainment and mind-blowing performance that kept the youths dancing on their feet for hours as they moved to both old and new tunes.

It was a night of fun, dance and laughter as different genres of music and exceptional talents were on display for the enjoyment of music lovers who thronged the venue of the event, sponsored by Quickteller, in large numbers.

Commenting on the success of the Joor Music party, Tomi Ogunlesi, the Group Head, Brands, Communications and Corporate Responsibility, “We are always on the lookout for an opportunity to showcase Africa’s outstanding musical talents to the world and Joor Party has proven to be the right platform.

“The music business empowers many African youths, delivering social and economic benefits. We are committed to supporting entertainers, making them competitive and creating long-lasting memories in the minds of music lovers.

“Beyond the provision of reliable payment services to customers, Quickteller recognizes the need to make its customers happy and satisfy their lifestyle needs, bringing music lovers close to their favourite artistes via partnerships like this.

He also noted that “one of the ways Quickteller is also boosting the music career of aspiring artistes is through its newly launched music talent hunt show called Quickteller Barz and Notes.

“The music show offers a platform for participants to learn about the music business, personal branding, music production, marketing, among others skills they need to boost their careers”.

At the show’s end, which is currently still receiving entries till March 28, 2022, the selected artistes will be given equal opportunities to produce an album through the mentorship provided by prominent music producers such as Speroachbeatz Yung Willis, Rexxiepondabeat, Gospelondebeatz, and P Prime.

Interswitch has supported the African entertainers, encouraging them to rise to the peak of their careers through music concerts such as the annual Interswitch One Africa Music Fest.