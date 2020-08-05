DJ Cuppy Celebrates ‘Jollof  On The Jet’ Listing on Billboard’s Global Chart

Florence Otedola, a Nigerian disc jockey (DJ) better known as Cuppy, has celebrated the inclusion ‘Jollof On The Jet’, her latest song, on Billboard’s Top Triller Global chart.
In a post on her Twitter page on Tuesday, the 27-year-old entertainer appreciated her fans for making the feat possible.
“Mama I made it!!! Thanks to everyone playing #JollofOnTheJet,” she wrote.
MAMA I MADE IT!!! Thanks to everyone playing #JollofOnTheJet 🔥🎵🛩 pic.twitter.com/sXnhzOuIwg
— #JollofOnTheJet (@cuppymusic) August 4, 2020
The song, which featured Rema, a Nigerian musician, and Rayvanny, a Tanzanian singer, occupied the fifth spot on the top-charting songs in the world.
Other Nigerian music stars who featured on the latest edition of the charts are Davido, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold and Mayorkun.
Below is the latest top Triller charts:
Top Triller US
1. ‘Ice Me Out,’ — Kash Doll
2. ‘Rags2Riches (feat. ATR Son Son),’ — Rod Wave
3. ‘Tap In,’ — Saweetie
4. ‘Dangerous Love,’– Tiwa Savage
5. ‘Popstar (feat. Drake),’ — DJ Khaled
6. ‘Next 2 Me,’ — Armaan Malik
7. ‘Agua,’ — Tainy & J Balvin
8. ‘Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, Fka Twigs & Skrillex),’ — Ty Dolla $ign
9. ‘Swag,’ — YG
10. ‘The Woo (feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch),’ — Pop Smoke
11. ‘All Dat,’ — Moneybagg Yo
12. ‘Bop It,’ — King Critical
13. ‘Thotiana,’ — Blueface
14. ‘Woah,’ — Lil Baby
15. ‘AG Baby (feat. Nailah Blackman),’ — Adekunle Gold
16. ‘Act Up,’ — City Girls
17. ‘Twerk (feat. Cardi B),’ — Cardi B
18. ‘Ride or Die,’ — Megan Thee Stallion
19. ‘My Type,’ — Saweetie
20. ‘F2020,’ — Avenue Beat
Top Triller Global
1. ‘Next 2 Me,’ — Armaan Malik
2. ‘Dangerous Love,’ — Tiwa Savage
3. ‘Popstar (feat. Drake),’ — DJ Khaled
4. ‘Habibti’ — Mumzy Stranger
5. ‘Jollof on the Jet (feat. Rema & Rayvanny)’ — Cuppy
6. ‘Rag2Riches (feat. ATR Son Son),’ — Rod Wave
7. ‘Ice Me Out’ — Kash Doll
8. ‘AG Baby (feat. Nailah Blackman)’ — Adekunle Gold
9. ‘Betty Butter (feat. Davido)’ — Mayorkun
10. ‘Agua,’ — Tainy & J Balvin
11. ‘Tap In,’ — Saweetie
12. ‘Drift Away,’ — Ta’Shan
13. ‘Say So (feat. Nicki Minaj),’ — Doja Cat
14. ‘Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, Fka Twigs & Skrillex),’ — Ty Dolla $ign
15. ‘Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus),’ — Lil Nas X
16. ‘Ayy Macarena,’ — Tyga
17. ‘Savage,’ — Megan Thee Stallion
18. ‘Swag,’ — YG
19. ‘Thotiana,’ — Blueface
20. ‘Djomb,’ — Bosh
Source: The Cable
