DJ Cuppy Celebrates ‘Jollof On The Jet’ Listing on Billboard’s Global Chart

Florence Otedola, a Nigerian disc jockey (DJ) better known as Cuppy, has celebrated the inclusion ‘Jollof On The Jet’, her latest song, on Billboard’s Top Triller Global chart.

In a post on her Twitter page on Tuesday, the 27-year-old entertainer appreciated her fans for making the feat possible.

“Mama I made it!!! Thanks to everyone playing #JollofOnTheJet,” she wrote.

The song, which featured Rema, a Nigerian musician, and Rayvanny, a Tanzanian singer, occupied the fifth spot on the top-charting songs in the world.

Other Nigerian music stars who featured on the latest edition of the charts are Davido, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold and Mayorkun.

Below is the latest top Triller charts:

Top Triller US

1. ‘Ice Me Out,’ — Kash Doll

2. ‘Rags2Riches (feat. ATR Son Son),’ — Rod Wave

3. ‘Tap In,’ — Saweetie

4. ‘Dangerous Love,’– Tiwa Savage

5. ‘Popstar (feat. Drake),’ — DJ Khaled

6. ‘Next 2 Me,’ — Armaan Malik

7. ‘Agua,’ — Tainy & J Balvin

8. ‘Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, Fka Twigs & Skrillex),’ — Ty Dolla $ign

9. ‘Swag,’ — YG

10. ‘The Woo (feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch),’ — Pop Smoke

11. ‘All Dat,’ — Moneybagg Yo

12. ‘Bop It,’ — King Critical

13. ‘Thotiana,’ — Blueface

14. ‘Woah,’ — Lil Baby

15. ‘AG Baby (feat. Nailah Blackman),’ — Adekunle Gold

16. ‘Act Up,’ — City Girls

17. ‘Twerk (feat. Cardi B),’ — Cardi B

18. ‘Ride or Die,’ — Megan Thee Stallion

19. ‘My Type,’ — Saweetie

20. ‘F2020,’ — Avenue Beat

Top Triller Global

1. ‘Next 2 Me,’ — Armaan Malik

2. ‘Dangerous Love,’ — Tiwa Savage

3. ‘Popstar (feat. Drake),’ — DJ Khaled

4. ‘Habibti’ — Mumzy Stranger

5. ‘Jollof on the Jet (feat. Rema & Rayvanny)’ — Cuppy

6. ‘Rag2Riches (feat. ATR Son Son),’ — Rod Wave

7. ‘Ice Me Out’ — Kash Doll

8. ‘AG Baby (feat. Nailah Blackman)’ — Adekunle Gold

9. ‘Betty Butter (feat. Davido)’ — Mayorkun

10. ‘Agua,’ — Tainy & J Balvin

11. ‘Tap In,’ — Saweetie

12. ‘Drift Away,’ — Ta’Shan

13. ‘Say So (feat. Nicki Minaj),’ — Doja Cat

14. ‘Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, Fka Twigs & Skrillex),’ — Ty Dolla $ign

15. ‘Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus),’ — Lil Nas X

16. ‘Ayy Macarena,’ — Tyga

17. ‘Savage,’ — Megan Thee Stallion

18. ‘Swag,’ — YG

19. ‘Thotiana,’ — Blueface

20. ‘Djomb,’ — Bosh

