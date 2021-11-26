Disease Outbreak Kills 9 In Ebonyi State

November 26, 2021 129

At least nine persons have died as a result of an outbreak of a disease suspected to be gastroenteritis at Ndiegu Amagu community in the Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Local Government Chairman on ICT, Media and Documentation, Ugonna Utulor confirmed in a statement on Thursday revealed that 18 cases of the virus, were reported, while nine persons were confirmed dead.

The statement read, “Earlier in November, there were reports of gastroenteritis outbreak at Ndiegu Amagu. The state Ministry of Health, WHO, State Primary Health Development Agency and Ikwo Local Government Council were informed.

“These bodies dispatched health officials to the area and samples were obtained and sent to the laboratory. All the tests were negative for Cholera.

“The number of reported deaths as at November 25, 2021, is nine while 18 cases were reported. Over 10 patients have been treated and discharged.

“Notwithstanding, the Ikwo Local Government released fund for procurement of drugs, oral rehydration solution, water guards and others, in addition to medical supplies by WHO and state Ministry of Health.

“The health team distributed these items there and are still going there to retake another set of samples for laboratory examination.”