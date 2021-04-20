Discourage Use Of Crypto For Remittances, ABCON Tells CBN

April 20, 2021 178

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce measures that will counter the use of cryptocurrencies exchanges for Diaspora remittances.

The association, in its Quarterly Economic Review for Q1’2021, stated that such measures were necessary to redirect Diaspora remittance inflow away from cryptocurrency exchanges to official channels.

While commending the CBN for the N5/$ rebate scheme introduced to encourage Diaspora remittance, ABCON noted the need to address other issues encouraging the use cryptocurrency exchanges for remittance transfer.

READ ALSO: JP Morgan To Finance $6bn European Super League

ABCON said, “Migrants sending money across borders to their families prefer the minimal transaction costs of cryptocurrency exchanges against the exorbitant costs of traditional money transfer companies like Western Union.

“Cryptocurrency transactions are faster than the conventional transfers, which require passing through banks’ reliant SWIFT, the sluggish, half-century-old interbank messaging system that handles cross-border payments.

“Strategies that satisfy the most sensitive of these advantages of cryptocurrency exchanges must be introduced to redirect flows to the official channel.”