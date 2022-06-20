DisCos To Resume Distribution Of Free Metre To Nigerians

Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), will resume giving out free metres to Nigerians in August 2022.

This development came as the Federal Government (FG) ordered DisCos to resume the Metre Assets Providers (MAP) programme, which was recently slowed down by the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

According to Garuba Sanusi, the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), going by the order, the DisCos are not only expected to resume the distribution of metres, but to also speed up the processes for Nigerians.

“By the end of August, metres from local manufacturers will be deployed by the DisCos. As a result, DisCos have been ordered to re-open the MAP, and customers are advised to take advantage of the window to purchase theirs if they cannot wait for the free metres,” he added.

Having disclosed that the first phase of the programme targets four million households across the country, Sanusi said no less than 45 manufacturers have submitted their bids to secure the contract.

What you should know about the free metre programme

In order to bridge the metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), the FG introduced NMMP and placed it under the watch of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that while the MAP had barely reached 400,000 homes as of 2020 considering the fact that it had long been in existence, the NMMP intervention programme has so far reached no less than 800,000 homes.

Why this matters

In view of how electricity users continue to lament huge estimated bills, metering has always been a concern in deregulating fully the power sector.

So, by being a beneficiary of the NMMP, you enjoy more freedom and protection from undue harassment by electricity company workers. This would also give the company more security in their investment.

It is pertinent to note that the recklessness in energy usage by some people would be curtailed by the meter.