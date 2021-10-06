DISCOs Disrupting FG’s Effort To Connect All Nigerians To Grid – Lawmakers

October 6, 2021 145

Members of the House of Representatives have pointed accusing fingers at Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) for delaying the reality of the Federal Government’s plan of connecting all Nigerians to the national grid.

Stressing on the matter on Tuesday was Mohammed Bio, representing the Baruten/Kaiama Federal Constituency of Kwara State, noting the poor power supply experienced by residents of the constituency, citing the non-connection of transformers by DISCOs.

He argued that despite the availability of transformers, as delivered to the various constituencies by “members of the National Assembly”, these transformers have been left unused owing to neglect from DISCOs.

He asserted that a lack of attention to the matter would lead to the distrust “in the government of the day” on the part of the people.

Bio said, “The House notes that one of the reasons for electing lawmakers into the National Assembly is to provide adequate representation for their Constituents which include the facilitation of projects that are beneficial to their Constituents.

“The House is aware that Members of the National Assembly have facilitated different types of projects including Transformers to provide electricity supply as part of their constituency development programmes, but that has become a herculean task for the DISCOs to connect the Transformers thus leaving some of them abandoned, unused, depreciated, thereby questioning the good intentions of the Federal Government at developing/connecting all parts of the country to the national grid.

“A good example is Ilesha Baruba, Gwanara, Gure in Baruten Local Government Area and Tungan Atiku, Tungan-Maje town in Kaiama Local Government Areas of Kwara State.

“The House is cognizant that if this challenge is not addressed urgently by the appropriate authorities, it will make people lose confidence in the government of the day.”