DisCos Collaborate To Restore Electricity To Community After 10 Years

July 1, 20210100
A collaborative effort between the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), the Osun State Government, and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) will see power restored to Garage-Olode Town, Ife South LGA of Osun State after 10 years without power.

According to NDPHC, a 15-kilometre 33kV line of transmission will be constructed to address infrastructural challenges.

Other communities in the state like Wanikin Eleja, Egbejoda, Aye Coker, Iyanfoworogi, Aye-Oba, and Ali Ahanran will be beneficiaries of the line construction, according to the Oyo State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who was at the commissioning of the project.

He said that the project would ensure that power is restored to “Ife South West LCDA, thus ending the unpalatable decade of power outage.”

Also speaking on the project, the Executive Director of Networks, NDPHC, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, said that the company would be working alongside IBEDC to bring the project to fruition.

He said, “Following the intervention of the Governor of Osun State, we at NDPHC, in keeping with our mandate to improve electricity infrastructure in Nigeria visited Garage-Olode Community for location inspection and discovered that the Community electricity supply is being fed from old Akure Transmission Substation which has been dilapidated for a very long time.

“In scoping this project, we engaged with IBEDC and we have been assured that the intervention of NDPHC in the improvement of electricity infrastructure in this Community will align with their proposed infrastructure upgrade in the Community and the entire State.

“With this intervention, there will be a great improvement in the condition of living of the people, socio-economic activities, commerce and industry and general wellbeing in Garage-Olode Community. All these, the people owe to a thoughtful and purposeful leader President Mohammadu Buhari and supported by Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

