Disabled Persons Seek Increased Access To Airport Terminals

May 13, 20220101
Persons Living With Disabilities (PWDs), have sought an increment in access to airport terminals in Nigeria.

Making the call when the Coalition for Disability Organisations (CDO) held a sensitisation programme for the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other airport-related agencies, the PWDs enjoined them to make provisions for equipment, personnel and infrastructure that will guarantee a seamless travel experience for them.

According to the Convener, CODO/Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disability, David Anyaele, the PWDs travelling by air are often faced with a lack of amenities such as ramps for persons in wheelchairs, inaccessibility to restrooms at some airports, and in some cases denied the chance to fly.

He added that the sensitisation programme was to draw the attention of stakeholders to the inability of the PWDs to access airports and services in the nation.

FAAN’s International Terminal Manager, Ayinla Gbolahan, who represented the agency’s Managing Director, Capt Rabiu Yadudu, assured stakeholders that the grievances raised would get to the appropriate authorities.

He said, “I can assure you that this report will be taken back to the heads of FAAN, NCAA, and others. Plans are being made to put amenities in place for Persons with Disabilities.”

According to the Director, Spinal Cord Injury Association in Nigeria, Mr Abdulwahab Matepo, it is important to highlight the challenges of the PWDs with stakeholders such as the Federal Government, FAAN among others.

He emphasised that the goal of the event was to remove all barriers preventing the PWDs from accessing airport services like others who do not have their challenges.

Disabled Persons Seek Increased Access To Airport Terminals
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

