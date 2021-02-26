Director Of Dangote Cement, Arvind Steps Down

February 26, 2021 35

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) was informed of the resignation of the Director of Dangote Cement Plc., Arvind Pathak.

In a statement titled, ‘Notice of Resignation of a Director’, the firm stated that the board had accepted Pathak’s resignation.

The notice read, “This is to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange and other stakeholders, of the resignation of Mr. Arvind Pathak as a Director of Dangote Cement Plc. The Board has accepted his resignation, which takes effect from February 25, 2021.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Is Moving In Right Direction Economically – UN

“The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Pathak for his commitment and contributions to the Board, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”