Diphtheria Kills 61 People In Kano

Kano State has been devastated by a deadly diphtheria outbreak, with 61 people killed as of March 2, 2023.

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection that affects an individual’s nose, throat, and sometimes skin, resulting in breathing difficulties, heart failure, and even death. Coughing and sneezing quickly spread the disease. Vaccines can help prevent the bacteria.

Dr Salma Suwaid, the Kano State Case Manager, revealed the alarming figures during a webinar hosted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) on the topic ‘Diptheria Outbreak in Nigeria: Vaccination Response.’

Dr. Suwaid revealed at the event that 783 patients have been admitted to the hospital so far, with 360 females and 423 males. She emphasized the critical importance of a vaccination response to halt the disease’s spread.

“We need to act fast and effectively to stop this outbreak from claiming more lives. Vaccination is our best defence against diphtheria, and we must ensure that everyone is vaccinated particularly children,” he stated.

“The outbreak is largely due to low vaccination rates in the affected communities. Many people have not received the necessary vaccinations, leaving them vulnerable to infection.”

Dr. Suwaid explained that the Kano State outbreak was most likely caused by low vaccination rates.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has urged the government to prioritize vaccination efforts in order to prevent the disease from spreading further.

As the death toll rises, it is critical that swift action be taken to halt the spread of this deadly disease. To protect its citizens’ health and well-being, the government must prioritize vaccination efforts.

How diphtheria spreads

Diphtheria is easily transmitted between people through direct contact or through the air via respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing. It can also be transmitted through contaminated clothing and objects.

A person is infectious for as long as the bacteria are present in his or her respiratory secretions, which is usually two weeks without treatment and rarely more than six weeks.

Chronic carriers may spread the bacteria for six months or more in rare cases.

Symptoms

The onset of signs and symptoms usually occurs between 2 and 10 days after exposure to the bacteria. Diphtheria symptoms include:

• Fever

• Congestion

• Throat discomfort/sore throat

• Cough

• Bloodshot eyes (conjunctivitis)

• Swelling of the neck

• A thick grey or white patch appears on the tonsils and/or at the back of the throat in severe cases, accompanied by difficulty breathing.

Treatment

Any one experiencing the symptoms above or has been infected should isolate and contact the hospital closest. The healthcare workers will administer drugs to treat the infection.

Diphtheria can be prevented

Parents should ensure that their children have received three (3) doses of the pentavalent vaccine as recommended in the childhood immunization schedule.

