Dino Melaye, Barnabas Gemade,12 Other APC Senators Decamp to PDP

Fifteen Senators including Dino Melaye, Lanre Tejuosho and Barnabas Gemade, on Tuesday wrote formally to the Senate leadership intimating it of their defection from the All Progressives Congress to Peoples Democratic Party.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who read the defection letter jointly signed by the 15 Senators at plenary listed the defectors to include Senators Abdullahi Danbaba, Shaba Lafiagi, Ubali Shittu, Rafiu Ibrahim, Soji Akanbi and Suleiman Hunkuyi.

Others are Senators Isa Misau, Monsurat Sunmonu, Bayero Nafada, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Suleiman Nazif and Abdulazeez Nyako.

Saraki also hinted of his planned defection while replying to the plea of the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, that the defection should be put on hold.

He said “it’s a free world, people are free to exercise their right of association, even me I’m going to defect”.

He was however silent about how soon he will defect from APC to another party.

(Details Later…)