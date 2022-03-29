fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Digital Technology Will Enhance Efficiency In Retail Sector – Expert

March 29, 2022078
FG Expects $40bn Investment in Digital Infrastructure by 2025

Ade Sun-Basorun, the Chief Executive Officer of FoodCo Nigeria, has said digital technology will help enhance efficiency and diminish operational costs in the retail sector.

A statement by the organisation quoted Sun-Basorun, as saying that digitisation was key to closing the depletion gap between the supply of modern retail and demand for the service among the country’s rapidly growing young, urban, and sophisticated population.

He said, “The global retail industry has been transformed by digitisation, and it is expected to continue to evolve in the years ahead. For instance, Walmart, the biggest retailer globally, is significantly up-scaling its brick-and-mortar operations to integrate digitisation, and Amazon, the world’s most valuable retailer, is already a digital native.

“In Nigeria, Jumia, the retailer with the highest Gross Merchandise Value, is also a wholly digital player. So, we can see that digitisation has a critical role in the future of retail, both in Nigeria and the wider globe.

“While we are excited about the potentials of technology in facilitating the inclusion of underserved communities as well as catering to the needs of GenZ who are active consumers of digital technology.

“The reality is that building a sustainable digital infrastructure calls for huge investments, whether in developing and operating an effective social media-based selling platform, successfully managing a customer service framework across a variety of digital platforms or, as in the case of FoodCo’s omi-channel model, seamlessly integrating the different touchpoints with the brick-and-mortar stores.”

He added that a 2019 Omnisend Research showed that integrating technology into marketing campaigns led to a 90 per cent customer retention rate and 250 per cent higher engagement and purchase rates.

Nigeria Has Potential To Attract Fiber Optics Investments – Report
Related tags :

About Author

Digital Technology Will Enhance Efficiency In Retail Sector – Expert
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 28, 20162408

Senate Fixes February 25 to Pass 2016 Budget

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Upper Chamber on Wednesday, January 27, fixed February 25 for the passage of the 2016 Appropriation Bill. The appropriation bill scaled second reading i
Read More
May 27, 20140246

NCC To Penalize Telcos Violating SIM Cards Sale Ban

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The nation’s telecommunications regulator, Nigeria Communications Commission, has said it would impose heavy penalty for the violation of the sale of
Read More
Google For Nonprofits NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
June 25, 20200387

Google Launches ‘Google For Nonprofits’ in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Google has announced the launch of ‘Google for Nonprofits’ in Nigeria. Google’s Head, Government Affairs and Public Policy, West Africa, Titi Akinsanmi said
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.