Digital Skills Training: FG Announces End Of Selection Process

April 12, 2021 139

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development announced the conclusion of the selection process for applicants into the digital skills training programme.

This was disclosed in a thread of tweets on Sunday, April 11, 2021, informing that only successful applicants were contacted.

It assured that interested applicants would be opportuned to participate in the upcoming programme organised by the ministry.

The tweet read, “The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development wishes to inform the general public and all Nigerian Youth that the Selection process has been concluded for successful applicants for the #DigitalSkillsTraining scheduled for April 11 to 30, 2021.

READ ALSO: Ship Building Costs 40 percent More in Nigeria – Greg Ogbeifun

“Note that only successful applicants that were contacted by the Ministry are to report at the training venue., for the three weeks training

Please be guided that all other youth who are not part of the successful applicants but arrive at the training venue, WILL NOT BE ADMITTED.

“Please, all interested Nigerian Youth are assured that the Ministry will organize series of #DigitalSkillsTraining programmes and so those who were not selected for the current Programme, will still have the opportunity to participate.”

Interested applicants are advised to keep abreast of further updates and a schedule for the upcoming registration here.