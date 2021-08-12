“Digital Platforms, Tools Helped To Enhance Communication” – John Ehiguese

August 12, 2021 76

John Ehiguese, a seasoned Public Relations (PR) expert and Founder/CEO, Mediacraft Associates has reiterated the role of digital technology in contemporary Public Relations practice noting that the use of digital platforms and tools has helped to enhance the speed and delivery of communication.

John Ehiguese, in an interview with Marketing Edge, explained that technology has become germane in all aspects of human endeavour including the mode and medium of communication.

“The full integration of technology into PR practice is inevitable, and we are already seeing that with digital technology. PR works largely with the media, and you know how much technology has impacted the media landscape.

He added:” Already some PR tasks are already being undertaken with Artificial Intelligence. So you cannot practice PR effectively without digital skills because of the centrality of technology to virtually every aspect of our lives now.”

Re-invention of PR

Reacting to a notion in some quarters that PR practice in Nigeria needs to re-invent itself considering its seeming under-performance viz-a-viz other sub-sectors in the integrated marketing communications industry, the foremost PR aficionado said:

“It is true in a sense that PR, especially in Nigeria today, needs PR, but we must put that in context. What that means is that perhaps we need to ‘sell’ PR more, because it is not living to its full potential as a proper profession.

In other climes, PR is much more respected as a profession than in Nigeria today. The way to overcome this challenge is essential to strengthening the standards of practice and regulatory framework”.

Client-agency relationship

Lending his two cents on how to ensure a healthy and sustainable client-agency relationship in the face of dwindling spends in the entire marketing communications industry, the Mediacraft boss explained that PR practitioners will need to do a lot to manage the inevitable economic situation.

“Well, as practitioners, we really don’t have much of a choice in the matter, because the client can only pay what he can afford, or what he thinks is a fair price for the value you provide, and unfortunately the PR profession in Nigeria today is highly under-priced. There are a number of reasons for this, which I would not like to go into now”.

Global Affiliation

Having leveraged on global affiliation with a renowned global PR firm FleishmanHillard, Ehiguese believes affiliations, mergers and acquisitions are good opportunities Nigerian agencies can explore in view of the present circumstances.

“Right now we do have a number of international affiliations, which are thriving and providing value in a tangible sense, but I do think that a regime of Mergers & Acquisitions is imminent in the PR space, as the industry matures and scale and synergy become imperative”

Achievement

Still basking in the euphoria of its recent globally coveted Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement (SABRE) award win, Ehiguese disclosed that his driving force to achieve excellence has always been borne out of his passion for the PR profession.

“I set out from the onset with a clear understanding of what I wanted to do, and how I wanted to play in the PR industry, and I guess that has largely worked for me and my agency. First of all, I didn’t just stumble into PR, I studied it at the undergraduate level.

Even though I had had previous experience in advertising and other areas of the Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) mix, when I finally pitched my tent with PR it was a very deliberate choice, especially because I discovered that some of the skills required to excel aligned with my natural endowments. For instance, I had excellent writing skills, which is an imperative for a successful PR career”.

Competition

Ehiguese while commenting on MediaCraft’s competitive edge in the stiffly competitive PR industry, said:

“We try to be very professional in our approach to the job, and we do not take that lightly. In this regard, our international affiliation with the FleishmanHillard global network has been of tremendous help. It has exposed us to global best practices and the bouquet of their tools and resources

Continuing, he said,” Most significantly, we try to be very professional in our approach to cracking clients’ briefs. That singular factor stands us out. Then, we have managed, over the years, to build a high-quality team. We also take care with the talent that we hire”.