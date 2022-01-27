Digital Pensioners’ Screening In Gombe Unveiling – PTAD

January 27, 2022 143

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), urged retirees, particularly those from the police, to be patient with the National Pension Commission regarding the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The Executive Secretary, PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, announced the perceived challenges might be a result of innovations.

Ejikeme made the appeal in Gombe during an interview at the launch of ‘I Am Alive’ pilot test, shortly after a stakeholders’ forum with the theme ‘Pensioners welfare is our priority’.

She replied to a question on recent protests by police retirees that there was a need to understand the processes within the CPS.

She further spoke on the importance of the ‘I Am Alive’ web solution verification process. PTAD was empowered to cater to those who were not co-opted into the scheme.

“PTAD came about as a result of the pension reform of 2004 repealed and re-enacted as Pension Reform Act of 2014. It is supposed to take care of pensioners who did not transit to the contributory pension scheme, and those are the pensioners who were already with the treasury funded before the introduction of the contributory pension scheme,” she said.