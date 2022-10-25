Digital Industry Created Jobs, Increased Revenue – NCC

Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said that the country’s adoption of digital technologies has allowed for greater economic diversity and revenue generation.

Danbatta stated this on Monday at the Abuja Cyberchain Conference.

Speaking on the topic of ‘using technology to grow Nigeria’s GDP,’ Dabatta stated that the digital industry has created over 500,000 jobs in both the public and private sectors, as well as improved the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The NCC CEO, represented by Ella Eli, principal manager, digital economy, stated that the country’s adoption of 5G, e-commerce, fintech, and big data has increased revenue generation capacity.

“Nigeria’s adoption of digital technologies has enabled it to diversify its revenue and economy, created jobs, improved services and efficiency, reduced wastages, and optimised resources available,” the executive vice chairman said.

“Telecommunications has contributed over $70 billion to the Nigerian economy, provided over 500,000 jobs in the formal and informal sectors, and improved the lives of millions of Nigerians.

“Most Nigerians today cannot comprehend life without mobile phones.

“Presently, the liberalised telecommunications sector has brought with it, instant messaging, instant information, financial inclusion, telemedicine — the best is yet to come.

“The benefits of technology are endless and with technology becoming affordable, accessible, and available, these benefits will increase tremendously.”

Speaking at the event as well, Jude Ozinegbe, convener of cyberchain, stated that Nigeria is currently moving in the right direction in terms of embracing the benefits of the tech ecosystem.

Nigerian youth, according to Ozinegbe, can earn money by using their cell phones and data.

He also encouraged stakeholders to contribute to the nation’s tech ecosystem in order to raise awareness of its opportunities.

“We are moving from Analogue to digital, some people seem to have been left behind, that is why we have decided to gather leaders in the space to educate us,” Ozinegbe said.

“We have leaders in this space that have seen the possibility and opportunity in this ecosystem.

“This is my contribution to expanding the digital economy in Nigeria. As much as you can, contribute something positive about the space to amplify the good tidings within the ecosystem.”