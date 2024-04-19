Diesel Price Remains At N1341.16 In March 2024 – NBS

The average retail price of a liter of diesel grew from N840.81 in March 2023 to N1341.16 in March 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This was mentioned in NBS’s Diesel Price Watch for March 2024, which was made public on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the research, the price per liter in March 2024 was N1341.16, which is a 59.51 percent increase over the price paid in March 2023 of N840.81.

“The price increased by 6.69 percent month over month from the N1257.06 per litre recorded in February 2024,” the statement continued.

According to a state profile research, Edo had the highest average diesel price in March 2024 at N1566.67 per litre, followed by Jigawa at N1533.33 and Cross River at N1566.67.

It stated that the lowest price was recorded in Plateau at N1067.25 per litre, followed by Niger at N1140.00 and Adamawa at N1175.

“In addition, the analysis by zones showed that the South-South had the highest price of N1419.35 per litre, while the North-Central recorded the lowest price at N1230.98.’’