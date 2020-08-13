Diesel Filled Truck Crashes Due to Brake Failure at Appa

A truck ferrying Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, has crashed in the Apapa area of Lagos State after its brakes failed in transit.

The incident was confirmed by the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu in a statement on Thursday.

According to the agency, no deaths or injuries were recorded in the incident.

“Distress calls were received at 12.05 am concerning the above incident and upon arrival at the above-mentioned scene, it was confirmed that a truck with an unknown registration number loaded with AGO had fallen due to suspected brake failure,” the LASEMA statement said.

“This resulted in the obstruction of free vehicular activities along the corridor.

“A multi-stakeholder team comprising Agency responders, LRU Firefighters, Lagos State Fire Service, LASTMA, LSNC, and the Nigerian Police worked together to evacuate the impediment off the road.

“The Agency heavy-duty equipment (Super metro) was used for Recovery, while the area has been blanketed to prevent any secondary incident. The operation concluded with no loss of life or injury.”

Apapa, which is host to some of the largest ports in the country, is notorious for its truck accidents despite several interventions by State and Federal governments to find lasting solutions to its poor road network.

