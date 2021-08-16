DiamondXtra: Access Bank’s Customers To Benefit From N600m Reward

August 16, 2021 261

As part of its annual reward programme, Access Bank, through its DiamondXtra promo, now in its 13th year, is dolling out N600 million to its customers.

The announcement was made by the institution in a briefing, noting that the promo began over the weekend and would run for 12 months.

Access Bank’s Executive Director Personal Banking, Victor Etuokwu, said, “We have been rewarding and changing the lives of our customers for 12 years, and are excited to launch the 13th season of this amazing scheme.

“The DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers. With the launch of this new season, the reward scheme has been revitalized and reloaded to create winners every day.”

Also speaking on the initiative, the Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Gilbert Giles, explained, “From the very beginning, Diamond Xtra was designed by our customers themselves. They told us that the return on savings was small, yet the reason to save was to transform and improve lives. Since that initial launch we have shared over Five Billion Naira of prize money through daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly draws. We have given out education grants, business grants and Salary for life.

“Season 13 was designed by over 600,000 customers who were surveyed to inform them of the changes they want to see. Our customers said they want to keep Salary for life, Business Grant and Free Rent. They also told us to add lots of smaller prizes so everybody has a chance to win.

“And finally they asked us to bring it closer to home, and that’s why this year we are taking Diamond Xtra into every neighborhood so that people can see the difference and share with friends. Welcome to Season 13.”