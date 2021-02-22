Dialoguing With Bandits Is Not Wrong – FG

February 22, 2021 19

The Federal Government has reiterated that there is nothing wrong in dialoguing with bandits.

Gunmen believed to be bandits, last Wednesday invaded the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, Rafi LGA of Niger state, and abducted several students, members of staff, and some members of their families.

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, noted that his government is working to rescue the victims, including facilitating negotiations with the bandits.

READ ALSO: Again, Gunmen Attack Some Communities In Niger State

While speaking during a radio programme monitored by NAN on Sunday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, responded to Nigerians who had spoken against the strategy of dialoguing with criminals.

Lai stated that nothing is wrong in dialoguing with bandits, as long as the ultimate objective is to make peace.

“After war, people still sit to dialogue. So if some people have taken it upon themselves to visit these people so that they can embrace peace, I don’t think there is anything wrong with that,” the minister explained.

READ ALSO: Bandits Cannot Be Proscribed Because… – Lai

Speaking further, he noted that the federal government will not pay any ransom to secure the release of abductees of GSC Kagara.

He also denied that ransom was paid to secure the release of over 300 children abducted in Kankara, Katsina state.

On the herders-farmers crisis in parts of the country, Lai said the government is taking steps to address it.

He said the steps include plans for intensive cattle-rearing to ensure that cattle rearing and crop farming don’t conflict.