DFIs Plans To Exchange Financing Opportunities During Annual Conference

May 13, 20220169

The Association of Nigerian Development Finance Institutions (DFI) says it has finalized plans to use its annual conference to exchange ideas on development finance to find new ways to fund sustainable development.

It announced in a statement that its second annual general assembly/conference, which will take place in Abuja this week, will focus on “Innovative funding for sustainable growth and development.”

According to Olukayode Pitan, Chairman of the organisation and Managing Director of Bank of Industry, the event will also feature a panel discussion on mobilizing sustainable development funding.

It added that the keynote speaker would be Mrs Patricia Ojangole, Managing Director of Uganda Development Bank Limited, and other top executives from banking and financial organizations such as the Central Bank of Nigeria would grace the occasion.

Pitan said the conference was expected to bring together stakeholders that are enthusiastic about sharing ideas that would benefit not just the DFIs, but the economy of Nigeria as a whole.

He added that ANDFI remained committed to creating a forum for DFIs in Nigeria to discuss and exchange ideas on issues of common interest and provide a platform for members to cooperate in investment, finance, and capacity building.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

