‘Dey play’, ‘No Evidence’, The Biggest Nigerian Slangs Of 2023

Nigeria, a linguistic melting pot of over 200 million, thrives on unique slang born from the need to compress and code conversations. This year, several terms rose to prominence, each revealing a glimpse into the nation’s zeitgeist.

Below are few of the slangs that made it into the country’s culture in 2023:

1. “Dey Play”

Popular among the youth, this playful jab advises someone to stop self-deception and face reality.

2. “Go to Court”

This political slang, coined during the 2023 elections, was a tongue-in-cheek retort to dissatisfied opponents, directing them to legal recourse if they challenged the electoral commission’s verdict. It has since bled into everyday arguments, a sassy way to dismiss grievances.

3. “Idan”

Meaning “magic” in Yoruba, this word soared to national recognition after President Tinubu himself bestowed it upon someone extraordinary. It signifies exceptional ability, influence, and a touch of the mystical.

4. “No Evidence”

Afrobeat powerhouse Burna Boy gifted this phrase to the world. It encapsulates the frustration of being disbelieved despite tireless explanations, often used alongside the exasperated “You go explain tire, no evidence!”

5. “Let the Poor Breathe”

Another Presidential gem, this slang arose from a plea to leaders. It urges them to consider the plight of the less fortunate, especially when crafting policies that might leave them gasping for air.

6. “On Colos”

A shortened “Colorado,” a potent drug cocktail, this slang flags erratic behavior potentially fueled by narcotics. Used humorously when someone boasts an outlandish claim, it serves as a lighthearted reminder of the dangers of addiction.

This vibrant tapestry of slang reflects not just trends but also societal concerns and evolving power dynamics. As Nigeria navigates its present, these linguistic gems offer a window into its soul, revealing its wit, wisdom, and occasional exasperation.