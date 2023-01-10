Develop Strong Confidence In Nigeria – Buhari

Nigerians, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, must develop strong confidence in the country.

He made the remarks on Monday at Hashimi II El-palace Kanemi’s in Damaturu, Yobe state.

Buhari said in a statement issued by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, that Nigerians should refrain from acts that could jeopardize the country’s security.

The president also stated that, despite the fact that he only has a few months left in office, he will remain steadfast in his pursuit of adequate security.

“With the four months I have left as president, I’ll continue to be steadfast and I hope that I will retire in peace,” he said.

“We must develop strong confidence in our country. Let us make sure we do not compromise security at all in any form because security and the economy are the most important things.

“We have gone through so much as a country and I appeal to you to be steadfast and make sure that we will not allow anybody to disorganise us again.

“There was a deliberate attempt to destroy Nigeria but God did not permit it, God has helped Nigeria to bounce back,” Buhari said.