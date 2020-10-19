Despite Calls for #EndSWAT, Training to Commence Today

October 19, 2020 17

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, says the training for operatives of the special weapons and tactics (SWAT) unit will commence on Monday.

The new tactical team was set up to replace the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

In a statement on Sunday, Frank Mba, force spokesman, quoted the IGP as saying that SWAT will operate within “high professional and ethical standards. rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices”.

“The IGP reiterates that no personnel of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be a member of the new Tactical Team. He notes that the officers selected for the training are young, smart, and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven (7) years of working experience with clean service records – no pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms – and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations,” the statement read.

“The selected officers shall be subjected to the physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged.

“The ICRC, independent International human rights and humanitarian support organization with over 71 years of experience in humanitarian services and institutional support and development, will provide resource persons and materials to handle the human rights components of the training program.

“Specifically, they will handle topics touching on humanitarian laws, police conduct in conflict situation, human rights standard especially in the use of force and firearms, arrest and detention amongst others.

“Other areas of the training program will include modern-day police ethics and values, Intelligence-led policing, Operation planning/Tactical decision-making processes, Hostage rescue tactics and operation, weapon handling, first aid/basic life-saving skills, stress/fear management, police-citizens relations and emotional intelligence etc.

“The training modules will be handled by other carefully selected development partners, security experts as well as veterans from the civil society and human rights community.”

Mba quoted the IGP as asking the training coordinators to ensure a diligent and timely delivery of the tactical team.

He said the immediate establishment of a new tactical team is in view of the need to fill the void created by the dissolution of the defunct SARS “particularly during the ‘EMBER Month’ traditionally characterized by an upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country”.

Source: The Cable