fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER

Despite Alarming Data Costs, Nigeria’s Internet Users Grow By 108.39%

May 30, 20220136
Despite Alarming Data Costs, Nigeria's Internet Users Grow By 108.39%

In spite of the alarming data costs and fast-consumption rates, the number of Nigerians with access to fast internet facilities has grown by 108.39% in four years.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in its recent data, stated that broadband penetration increased from 38.72 million (20.28%) in March 2018 to 80.68 million (42.27%) in March 2022.

According to the ‘Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020 – 2025),’ broadband commonly refers to a high-speed Internet connection. It added that broadband penetration is measured by the number of broadband subscribers per 100 inhabitants.

“I am told that every 10% increase in broadband penetration results in about 2.6% to 3.8% growth in GDP,” President Muhammadu Buhari was quoted as saying in the broadband document.

According to data from the NCC’s portal, the contribution of the telecoms industry to GDP increased from 9.19% in Q1 2018 to 12.61% in Q4 2021.

The broadband plan intends to effectively cover 90% of the population and deliver 25 Mbps in urban areas, and 10 Mbps in rural areas.

“Rapid rollout of broadband services will address various socio-economic challenges faced by the country, including the need to grow its economy, create jobs, rapidly expand the tax base, and improve digital literacy and educational standards.

“This will also address identity management and security challenges through the effective use of technology, increase financial inclusion and deliver a broad range of services to its people to improve the quality of life and work towards the attainment of Social Development Goals set by the UN for 2030,” it added.

4G LTE, as read in the document, is needed to achieve the kind of download speeds Nigerians need.

“Internet services in the country are currently provided on 2G, 3G, and increasingly 4G mobile networks.

“However, though 4G coverage is available to 37% of the population, download speeds in the country are noted to be generally uncompetitive with other countries in the same income bracket,” it added.

MTN, Airtel N208bn 4G Investment To Foster Internet Speed – NCC
Related tags :

About Author

Despite Alarming Data Costs, Nigeria’s Internet Users Grow By 108.39%
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

China Reports 12 New Cases of Coronavirus COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 13, 20200450

US To Receive Coronavirus Test Kits From South Korea

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South Korean firms will make their first shipment of coronavirus test kits to the United States this week after a request by US President Donald Trump, Yonh
Read More
August 5, 20140235

Priority Communications Opens Two New Branches In Lagos

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Priority Communications Limited has opened two new branches in the Fadeyi and Surulere area of Lagos. The Managing Director of the company, Mrs Abimbola Sam
Read More
Oando COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 15, 20180495

Update: Buhari Accepts Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun’s Resignation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun. A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Presi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.