Despite Alarming Airfares, Airlines Record Over 100% Rise In Sales

In spite of the alarming airfares passengers have since been groaning about, Nigerian airlines have recorded a rise in their sales by 103.6%.

In a recently-released passenger data, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) disclosed therein that the post-COVID-19 air traffic remains strong, as airlines experienced a rise in their demands by more than 100%.

“Demand for air travel remains strong. After two years of lockdowns and border restrictions people are taking advantage of the freedom to travel wherever they can,” IATA’s Director General, Willie Wals, was quoted as saying.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that this feat was achieved despite the challenges plaguing airlines in Nigeria.

Aviation fuel troubles

For some months now, airline operators in the country have been faced with a myriad of challenges, particularly the aviation fuel prices, which had gone by more than 300% since January 2022.

Within a period of five months, aviation fuel prices jumped from below N300 per litre to over N800 per litre, causing an increase in airfares.

Passengers groan over alarming airfares

Nigerian air travellers have continued to lament the outrageous fares airline operators rolled out for flights within the country. This was as a one-hour flight now costs at least N100,000.

Inquiries by BizWatch Nigeria revealed that economy class domestic tickets from Lagos to Abuja via Arik Air, United Nigeria, and Air Peace at the time of filing this report, were selling for more than N150,000. Our correspondent understands that other airlines are also selling their tickets within this range.

Frustrated by the reality at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), a traveller who identified himself as Ubong charged “the federal government and all those concerned to do the needful.”

“Why does the average Nigerian have to suffer?” he queried, adding that “everybody is just doing as they like, how can you say Lagos to Abuja is N154,000, am I plucking money from the tree? The roads are not safe, so travel by road and get kidnapped. Those that were kidnapped on the train how many months ago are still in captivity. Which account will I write this expense?”