Desmond Elliot Apologizes Over Controversial Remarks Targeted Youth Protesters

October 30, 2020 15

The member representing Surulere 1 Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot has apologized for his comments on youths and social media.

In a series of tweets on his handle, Thursday evening, the 46-year-old said, having gotten suggestions and feedback from people, he realised he made a mistake by referring to youths as “Children.”

“I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction and looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency,” the actor added.

“I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.

“I allowed my emotions to get the better of me and for this, I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.”

While admitting that even the “best of us make mistakes,” he called for dialogue and engagement on the issues that “affect all of us” and promised to do the same.

“The pain that I feel for my constituents, the calls for assistance that I continue to get, and the need to mitigate against further destruction and violence will continue to drive my engagements and my work,” the lawmaker explained.

“I thank you all for expressing your views, and in the future, I promise to be more conscious and aware.”

Source: Channels TV