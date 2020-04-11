Deputy Speaker Urges FG To Engage Youths in Production of Ventilators

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Ahmed Idris Wase, has urged the Presidential Task Force on COVID 19 to engage Nigerian youths who have exhibited the capacity to produce ventilators to help in treating coronavirus patients.

Speaking at an interactive session between the leadership of the National Assembly and members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID 19 at the National Assembly, Mr. Wase said there are a lot of talented Nigerians who are capable of producing the ventilators the country needs during the pandemic.

He cited the case of William Gyang and Nuhu Jibril, engineers based in Jos who volunteered and fixed two ventilators at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital that have broken down.

“The two engineers had said they have never heard of ventilators or seen any in their lives before the coronavirus pandemic.” Mr. Wase added.

The Deputy Speaker said with the relevant support and encouragement from the federal government, the likes of the duo will provide the needed ventilators the country needs to treat patients.

“I watched the video with the nostalgia of how some young Nigerians from Jos were able to put back broken down ventilators back to use and ironically, they said they have never seen the machines before.

They (also) assured that with support from the government, they can produce the machine.” He explained.

Mr. Wase appealed to the federal government to engage local talents among Nigerians for the production and maintenance of ventilators, adding that the country currently requires more ventilators to meet the high demand.

