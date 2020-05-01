Deputy Speaker Commends Nigerian Workers On International Workers’ Day

The Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Mr Ahmed Idris Wase has commended Nigerian workers on the commemoration of the international workers’ day.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, Mr Wase said even though the celebration comes at a time the world is combating the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19), Nigerian workers deserved commendation for their courage and resilience.

“I congratulate all Nigerian workers on this day. I salute your courage and resilience going through one of the most trying times of COVID÷19 global pandemic”. He said.

The Deputy Speaker also acknowledged the incredible work being done by the healthcare workers, security personnel, and volunteers especially those in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic saying history will be kind to them for their sacrifices.

According to him, “these challenges have clearly shown how resilient and hardworking Nigerians workers are and I urged them not to relent but to remain committed and resourceful as usual.”

Mr Wase also advised the workers to embrace all the preventive and safety measures recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in the fight against the scourge.

He stressed that “As the workers prepare to resume work, I urged them to cooperate with the directives of the relevant health authorities in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and avoid further fatalities.

I encourage Nigerian workers to help the government in enlightening and educating members of the public on how to stay safe during this period by always wearing face masks, washing hands and using sanitizers in order to defeat the ravaging virus.”

Source: VON