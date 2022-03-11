fbpx

Deputy Speaker, Aviation Stakeholders Meet Over Fuel Scarcity

March 11, 20220124
Captain Muda Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Thursday said that airline operators cannot operate safely with ₦50,000 base for airfares.

The DG of NCAA made this known at a meeting with Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives over the scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel which has seen a rise in the hike in airfares.

The airline operators said they cannot survive the next 72 hours with the current price of aviation fuel, as they have been paying the cost of subsidising the cost of the aviation fuel.

CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema reiterated that the airlines are making too many sacrifices to keep the aviation sector alive.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

