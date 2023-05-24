Dependant Visa Ban: Nigerians Drag YouTuber Over BBC Interview

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disgust at Emdee Tiamiyu, a YouTuber, over his latest interview with BBC.
Tiamiyu had an interview with BBC, where he revealed that some Nigerians are not looking for new qualifications, but to start a new life abroad.
“People are looking for alternatives,” he stated. “They want to escape Nigeria.”
Tiamiyu, who’s known for offering advice on navigating immigration systems like the UK’s, said for most people, the only legal and broadly accessible route is through the education system.
“The student route is more like an answered prayer. It is a “big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people,” he added.
Nigerians slam Emdee Tiamiyu
Displeased with the interview, Nigerians accused Tiamiyu of betrayal.
According to them, the YouTuber, whom they accused of painting a wrong narrative about Nigerians going abroad for study purposes, was only desperate to soothe the UK government’s narrative for personal gains.