Dependant Visa Ban: Nigerians Drag YouTuber Over BBC Interview

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disgust at Emdee Tiamiyu, a YouTuber, over his latest interview with BBC.

Tiamiyu had an interview with BBC, where he revealed that some Nigerians are not looking for new qualifications, but to start a new life abroad.

“People are looking for alternatives,” he stated. “They want to escape Nigeria.”

Tiamiyu, who’s known for offering advice on navigating immigration systems like the UK’s, said for most people, the only legal and broadly accessible route is through the education system.

“The student route is more like an answered prayer. It is a “big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people,” he added.

Nigerians slam Emdee Tiamiyu

Displeased with the interview, Nigerians accused Tiamiyu of betrayal.

According to them, the YouTuber, whom they accused of painting a wrong narrative about Nigerians going abroad for study purposes, was only desperate to soothe the UK government’s narrative for personal gains.

Emdee Tiamiyu, a renowned failed Youtuber went to UK by being a dependant & when he settled, he destroyed a way which Nigerians use to migrant for a better life just for clout.



This is Emdee Tiamiyu, a Yoruba man from Osun State. This is the man that has destroyed the hope of millions of young Nigerians in this generation and generation unborn by revealing the means they use to escape poverty, oppression and hardship in Nigeria. He is domiciled in UK

Dear @BBCNews,

Nigerians have been made aware of a video showing your interview with one "Emdee Tiamiyu" who claimed that Nigerians do not go to the UK because they need the degree. For the avoidance of doubt, your interviewee has spoken strictly for himself & not for Nigerians.

You claim to be helping people but you also told BBC people are necessarily not travelling to study thereby jeopardizing others’ chances.



What you insinuated to BBC & UK immigration is that people have been misrepresenting in their visa applications.



Emdee Tiamiyu is a m!ndless clown. Nigerians are already being stigmatized, our country has a negative image but instead of correcting the wrong perceptions he deliberately threw Nigerians under the bus for views & cheap clout. Ignorance is a disease. Hope karma visits him soon.

Maybe Emdee Tiamiyu thought he was going to get UK citizenship by selling out his country's people



