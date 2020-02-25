Deontay Wilder Blames Costume for Loss to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has claimed his huge ring walk costume contributed to his defeat by Tyson Fury.

The American wore an armoured bodysuit, mask, and crown as he entered the MGM Grand arena on Saturday night.

He was paying tribute to Black History month but claims the sheer weight of the 45lb outfit weakened his legs.

Wilder was knocked down twice by Fury before his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

And he told Yahoo: “He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that my uniform was way too heavy for me.

“I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.

“But I’m a warrior and people know that I’m a warrior. It could easily be told that I didn’t have legs or anything. “A lot of people were telling me, ‘It looked like something was wrong with you.’ Something was, but when you’re in the ring, you have to bluff a lot of things.” Wilder’s comments echo those of trainer Jay Deas who also felt his fighter was weakened by the costume.